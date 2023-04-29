Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

