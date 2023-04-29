Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

