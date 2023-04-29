Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,592,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,899,000 after purchasing an additional 243,135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

