Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 12,129 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

