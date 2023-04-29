Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 2,372 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

