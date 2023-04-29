Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 2,697 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.7 %

BMO opened at $90.19 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.