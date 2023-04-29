Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $275,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.81. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

