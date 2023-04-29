Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $286,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.49 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

