Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

