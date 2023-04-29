Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 795 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

