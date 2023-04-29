Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,925,935,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 141,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

