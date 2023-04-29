Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 408.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Logitech International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOGI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

