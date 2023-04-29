Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.25-$10.37 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.25 to $10.37 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

