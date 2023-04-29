Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.