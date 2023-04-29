Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

MLPA stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

