Golar LNG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,184 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical volume of 1,362 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.2 %

Golar LNG Company Profile

Shares of GLNG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

