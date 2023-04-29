Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.73, but opened at $56.53. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 150,899 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,854 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,612 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,876.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

