Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$98.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

