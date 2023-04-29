Gregory A. Odle Sells 3,333 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.