Gregory B. Morrison Purchases 1,420 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veritex Stock Performance

Veritex stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $933.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veritex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.