Guggenheim Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $165.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.83.

SPOT opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

