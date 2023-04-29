Guggenheim Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $165.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

SPOT opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

