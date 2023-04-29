Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of HBI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

