Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,192,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,625 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $36.90.

The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.