Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 951 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

