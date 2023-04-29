Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in New York Times by 775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

