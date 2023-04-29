Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 622.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after buying an additional 151,206 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

