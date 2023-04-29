Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.