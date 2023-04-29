Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $36,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $7,699,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in YETI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in YETI by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $39.45 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

