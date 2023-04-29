Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 4,694 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 617.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 698,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 570,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 340,625 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.80 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

