Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $461.27 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

