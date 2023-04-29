Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 918 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Loup Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.96 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

