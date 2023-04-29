Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $32,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $2,938,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

