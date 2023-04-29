Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

