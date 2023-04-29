Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $39,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 675 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

