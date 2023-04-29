Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

