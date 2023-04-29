Head-To-Head Analysis: Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Peers

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $279.49 million -$102.05 million -5.70

Analyst Ratings

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 211 563 808 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.17% -83.04% 22.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

