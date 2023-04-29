Head-To-Head Comparison: LogicMark (LGMK) & Its Peers

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LogicMark to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -295.29% -123.17% -25.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.14 LogicMark Competitors $1.18 billion $106.41 million 5.12

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LogicMark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LogicMark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 311 1099 2291 84 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.69%. Given LogicMark’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

LogicMark peers beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

