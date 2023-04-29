Head-To-Head Contrast: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) versus Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amalgamated Financial and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.42%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 28.85% 16.68% 1.08% Middlefield Banc 23.92% 12.32% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $282.39 million 1.77 $81.48 million $2.62 6.21 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.57 $15.67 million $2.56 10.62

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

