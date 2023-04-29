Head-To-Head Contrast: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Boston Scientific 6.91% 14.70% 7.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 1.01 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -0.95 Boston Scientific $12.68 billion 5.90 $698.00 million $0.45 115.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 1 13 1 3.00

Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $53.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Titan Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979, and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

