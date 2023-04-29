Head to Head Review: Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuvectra and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 255.88%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvectra and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.74 $24.24 million $1.46 3.24

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare 54.44% 25.11% 20.68%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Nuvectra on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

