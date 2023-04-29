Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.50. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 471,300 shares traded.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

