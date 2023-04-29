Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $269.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.56.

NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

