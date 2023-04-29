Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $265.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $273.42.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

