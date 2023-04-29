Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $162.06.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.