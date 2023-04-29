Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

HCHDF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

