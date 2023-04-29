Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $273,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

