Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $398,340,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $199.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

