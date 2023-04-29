Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $266.42 and last traded at $265.15, with a volume of 88264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.02.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after acquiring an additional 301,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

