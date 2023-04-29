Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $11.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.