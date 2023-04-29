IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$281.32 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMG. Cormark decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.53.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.